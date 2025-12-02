Iowa State Cyclones, Killyan Toure Earn Impressive Superlatives for Recent Play
There were a lot of standout performances at the Players Era Festival during Feast Week in men’s college basketball, including that of the Iowa State Cyclones.
Despite losing starting point guard Tamin Lipsey to an injury down the stretch against the St. John’s Red Storm in their opening game, the Cyclones pulled off a thrilling victory, winning 83-82.
Lipsey didn’t get back on the court for the remainder of the tournament, but that didn’t stop Iowa State from steamrolling their competition. They dominated the Creighton Bluejays 78-60 before blowing the doors off the Syracuse Orange, 95-64, in what was a one-point game at halftime.
Iowa State men's basketball are legitimate contenders
Now 7-0 on the season, the Cyclones received an impressive superlative from The Field of 68. For Week 4, they have been named contenders, a title they will have a chance to truly cement this weekend.
On Dec. 6, they will be traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. This is the first in a home-and-home series, which will feature the Boilermakers heading to Ames to play at Hilton Coliseum next season.
That wasn’t the only superlative that the men’s basketball team received. Guard Killyan Toure was recognized for his performance at the Players Era Festival, being named the freshman of the week.
It was a coming-out party for Toure, who was a surprise member of the starting five on opening night alongside Lipsey in the backcourt. There likely aren’t any doubters remaining about how well he has played thus far this season.
A big reason that Iowa State can take its time bringing Lipsey back to the court is the presence of Toure. Stoic and composed on the court beyond his years, he has made a massive impact on both ends of the floor.
In the three games in Las Vegas, the French product has a shooting split of .630/.429/.727 with an effective field goal percentage of 68.5%. He scored 45 points with 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block in 83 minutes of play.
Arguably, the most impressive part of his performance was the ball security and ability to play hounding defense without committing fouls. He had only six turnovers and seven fouls called against him.
Only scratching the surface of his potential, the Cyclones look to have found a gem with Toure. He has the perfect mentor in Lipsey and looks to be a star in the making for T.J. Otzelberger in the backcourt.