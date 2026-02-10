Iowa State Cyclones Schedule Creates Tall Order for T.J. Otzelberger

The Iowa State Cyclones are rolling once again, picking up their fifth consecutive victory by defeating the Baylor Bears 72-69 in their last game.

With a 21-2 record on the season, the Cyclones look like one of the best teams in the country. They are going to be able to solidify that standing during an incredibly difficult upcoming stretch in which they will be challenged more ways than one.

For starters, they are facing a TCU Horned Frogs team on the road on Feb. 10. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has his work cut out for him to ensure that his team is as locked in as possible in what is a quintessential trap game.

TCU is currently in ninth place in the Big 12 with a 4-6 record in conference. The Horned Frogs are 14-9 overall and right in the mix as a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State set up for trap game against TCU

Jan 17, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

A win over the Cyclones would boost their resume to a new level, pushing them closer to earning an at-large bid. TCU is going to bring its A game, and Iowa State needs to be ready for it.

I know this game that we have against TCU is going to be as hard as any game that we have left. And so, I know that it's natural for someone else to look at where some other teams are ranked and maybe the name or whatever they've accomplished to this point, but we know that we're in that realm right now,” Otzelberger said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network.

Iowa State knows as well as anyone that no opponent can be overlooked. Winning on the road in college basketball is difficult enough; doing it against a familiar foe who is a conference rival is even tougher.

The Cyclones only two losses thus far this season have come on the road against Big 12 foes. They were defeated by the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats in back-to-back games in mid-January.

Led by an excellent head coach in Jamie Dixon, the Horned Frogs play an aggressive, physical style of basketball that has some similarities to what Iowa State looks to do on the court. Otzelberger knows he has to have his team ready to match that level of intensity.

“We're going on the road against a team with a lot of toughness. So we aim to build a program that focuses on daily improvement and consistency of habits each day. And you're hopeful that when you're in these types of situations, you're able to execute and exercise those habits. And they come to life for you on the night of the game,” the head coach added.

Otzelberger is taking the right approach to this. He wants his team focused solely on the task ahead, which is a matchup against TCU.

Alas, it is human nature to look ahead a little bit. A daunting three-game stretch follows the Horned Frogs game, with a rematch against the Jayhawks on national television, hosting the Houston Cougars and finally heading on the road to face the BYU Cougars.

More Iowa State Cyclones Basketball News: