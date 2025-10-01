Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball Set for National Television
The Iowa State Cyclones have turned into one of the most consistently productive men’s basketball programs in the nation under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.
Since he took over, starting with the 2021-22 campaign, the team has gone 95-45. They have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all four years, immediately getting on track after going 2-22 in Steve Prohm’s final season at the helm. In 2024, the Cyclones were the Big 12 tournament champions.
While not a historically successful program, things are changing in Ames under Otzelberger. Their national profile is growing each year. Just look at how many non-conference games they are being showcased in and the number of times they are already scheduled to be on television.
In their non-conference schedule, Iowa State is going to be featured in some massive matchups. They will play against the St. John’s Red Storm and Creighton Bluejays out of the Big East and the Purdue Boilermakers from the Big Ten.
Don’t forget about their annual in-state rivalry game with the Iowa Hawkeyes. And a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs out of the SEC.
Iowa State set to be featured prominently on television for men's basketball
Otzelberger’s crew will be challenged out of conference, which will prepare them for the Big 12 gauntlet. The conference is arguably the deepest in the nation entering the season, presenting challenges throughout.
The Cyclones are one of the main draws, reportedly hosting the first Big 12 men’s basketball game of the campaign at Hilton Coliseum against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Jan. 2, 2026.
That is far from the only prominent matchup that they will be taking part in. It has also been revealed that Iowa State will be featured on ESPN’s ‘Big Monday’ twice. First against the Houston Cougars in Ames on Feb. 16. The second game will be in Tucson, taking on the Arizona Wildcats on March 2.
Now, another game has been announced for a national television audience. The Cyclones’ official men’s basketball account on X revealed Wednesday afternoon that their game against the Kansas Jayhawks will be telecast on ABC.
Tip-off is scheduled for 12 pm CT/1 pm ET at Hilton Coliseum. Getting another nationally televised game just proves that what Otzelberger and his staff are doing is working.
Iowa State fans couldn’t have fathomed being featured in so many premier matchups a few years ago before he took things over for the men’s basketball team.
Projected to be one of the top teams in the country again, the Cyclones will have certainly earned their spot in the NCAA Tournament should they be fortunate to qualify for a fifth consecutive year.