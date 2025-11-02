Iowa State Cyclones Star Audi Crooks Giving Back To Combat SNAP Disbursements Delays
Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball player Audi Crooks is a star on the hardwood. She has been a member of the All-Big 12 First Team both years she has been in Ames and is one of the most dominant players in the sport.
A member of the AP All-American Third Team during the 2024-25 season, Crooks scored the most points in women’s college basketball with 820. Her 23.4 points per game were the most in the conference, as was her 35.5 PER, per College Basketball Reference.
She has eye-popping efficiency from the field, making 60.5% of her shots overall and 62% of her 2-point attempts, both of which led the Big 12. Her 329 made field goals were the most in the nation, too.
A truly dominant force in the paint, Crooks has made a name for herself on the basketball court with her performance. But it is off the court where she is making arguably her biggest impact.
There are a lot of families feeling the effects of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program delays because of the government shutdown. Strain is being caused because they do not know when they will be able to get groceries and items needed to live.
Audi Crooks launches "Knock N Dash" program to battle SNAP delays
With her hometown of Kossuth County being impacted, Crooks has moved to make things happen. The Audi Crooks Foundation has launched “Knock N Dash” to help those in need battling food scarcity because of SNAP disbursement delays.
“Knock N Dash” has a goal of bridging the gap that those families may be experiencing. The Audi Crooks Foundation is aiming to provide for anyone in need both quickly and discreetly.
A short form is provided asking about residency and how many people are in the home. Volunteers will then deliver care packages to the address, right to the front door, with zero questions asked.
This program is essentially a community coming together to help those less fortunate during a trying time. One family at a time is receiving the help they need to ensure they don’t miss meals because of something out of their control.
This is a wonderful thing that the Cyclones' star basketball player is doing to give back to the community. There are a lot of reasons why people are hesitant about Name, Image and Likeness, but this is an instance where student athletes are putting it to good use.
Crooks is using her name to help give back to her community of Algona and Kossuth County to those in need of it most.