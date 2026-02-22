Iowa State Cyclones Star Lands With Golden State Warriors in NBA Mock Draft

There have been a lot of players who have contributed to the success of the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team this season.

At the top of that list for most people are Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey. Their Big 3 is as productive as any trio in the nation, helping elevate the Cyclones to new heights this season.

While there is still work to be done with five regular-season games and then postseason contests in the Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament, their basketball careers are unlikely to come to an end in Ames.

All three look to have a strong chance to play in the pros, ranking in the top 100 of recent NBA draft big boards. In a recent NBA mock draft shared by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, Momcilovic is selected in the second round.

Milan Momcilovic lands with Warriors in NBA mock draft

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the No. 51 overall pick, he lands with the Golden State Warriors, via a selection from the Los Angeles Lakers.

It seems incredibly fitting that the best shooter in the country lands with a Warriors team that has relied on 3-point shooting as much as any NBA franchise in recent history, with Stephen Curry leading the way.

Through 26 games this season, Momcilovic has knocked down 51.3% of his 3-point attempts, which is the best mark in the nation. What makes it even more impressive is the sheer volume of shots that he is attempting.

The Cyclones sharpshooter is attempting 7.4 3-pointers per game and is making 3.8. His 99 makes are the most in the Big 12, putting him on track to shatter the Iowa State program record held by Dedric Willoughby.

Milan hitting from distance early 🎯 #Big12MBB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/4UtcSWSKcW — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) February 17, 2026

During the 1996-97 campaign, he made 102 3-pointers. At the time of this writing, the Cyclones had yet to play their game against the BYU Cougars. But, based on his per-game averages, Momcilovic is likely to break the record during that contest, needing only four more conversions.

Putting together one of the best shooting seasons in the history of college basketball, the Iowa State sharpshooter has an elite skill set that NBA teams are going to be interested in.

While 3-point shooting is his go-to skill, he has a solid, all-around offensive game. He can score from all three levels, taking advantage of smaller players in the mid-post with an array of post-up moves and pull-up jump shots.

His playmaking may be limited, but he can also function at a high level as a team defender. Alas, anyone who shoots as well as he does will be given a shot at the next level.