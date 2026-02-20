Joshua Jefferson Earns Spot on Yet Another Award Late-Season Team

The Iowa State Cyclones have received stellar production from players up and down their roster during the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

Arguably, their top all-around performer has been Joshua Jefferson. The senior forward has stuffed the stat sheet, making an impact on both ends of the floor while helping the team to a 23-3 record.

There is still some work left to be done for Jefferson and the Cyclones, but he is being recognized for the production he has provided thus far. As one of the best players in the county, he has been selected to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, per the team's official website.

He is one of 30 players to be selected to the team, with eight other players from the Big 12: Flory Bidunga of the Kansas Jayhawks, Christian Anderson of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries of the Arizona Wildcats, AJ Dynabsta of the BYU Cougars, Kingston Flemings of the Houston Cougars, Darryn Peterson of Kansas and JT Toppin of Texas Tech.

Joshua Jefferson going to rack up awards and accolades

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives with the ball to the basket between Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) and Baylor Bears guard Michael Rataj (12) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Feb. 7, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is quite an honor for Jefferson, one that he has earned with his level of play this season. He is second on Iowa State, averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 assists and 0.9 blocks per game, behind Milan Momcilovic, Tamin Lipsey and Blake Buchanan, respectively.

His 7.5 rebounds lead the team, while his 1.4 steals are third, behind Lipsey and Killyan Toure.

Jefferson contemplated entering the transfer portal before the season, seeking an opportunity to be the go-to player on a team. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger was able to convince him that Ames was the right place to do that, and everything has worked out magnificently.

With improvements to his 3-point shooting, legitimate playmaking ability and versatility on the defensive end, Jefferson has put himself in the discussion as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

If he continues playing at this high a level through the end of the season, he will solidify his standing for NBA scouts and evaluators.

In addition to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, Jefferson has also been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watchlist, Karl Malone Award Midseason List and the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20.

He is also going to be in the running for Big 12 awards and accolades as Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and All-Conference teams.

