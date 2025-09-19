Iowa State Cyclones Star Ranked As Top Stretch 4/Big in Men's College Basketball

🔦 Player Spotlight Monday 🔦



Joshua Jefferson



— 5x Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

— ‘25 All-Big 12 Second Team

— Started all 35 games in 2024-25

— 13 ppg / 7.4 rpg / 3.1 apg / 2.1 spg / in 29.6 mpg



Breakout year loading… ⏳