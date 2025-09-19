Iowa State Cyclones Star Ranked As Top Stretch 4/Big in Men's College Basketball
The Iowa State Cyclones may fly under the radar in men’s college basketball, but there are a lot of talented players on this roster.
Senior point guard Tamin Lipsey is among the best backcourt players in the nation. Now healthy, he has a chance to break out on a national stage during the 2025-26 season. His usage rate should skyrocket, allowing him to produce gaudier offensive numbers to go along with his otherworldly impact defensively.
Another player whom head coach T.J. Otzelberger will be counting on to make a leap this campaign is forward Milan Momcilovic. Entering his junior year, he showed improvements on both ends of the court last year. Now in Year 3 with the program, another leap is expected. He is a quintessential glue guy, one of the best in the nation in that regard.
Last, but certainly not least, to keep an eye on is forward Joshua Jefferson. The 2024-25 campaign was his first in Ames after spending two seasons with St. Mary’s. He was one of the most impactful transfers last season, and big things are expected in his return to the Cyclones.
Joshua Jefferson Is Amongst Most Talented 4's in College Basketball
Even more production is expected from the senior this year. Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports highlighted him in a recent piece where he discussed the best players at each position around men’s college basketball. Jefferson was the No. 2-ranked stretch 4/big in the country. Only Duke Blue Devils freshman sensation Cameron Boozer is ranked ahead of him.
“Jefferson isn't that prototypical, high-volume stretch 4, but he's a capable outside shooter who is expected to take more 3-pointers this season for an Iowa State team that's losing heat-check Curtis Jones,” Trotter wrote.
There is a good amount of projection being done by placing Jefferson this high on the list. In his collegiate career, he has made only 43 3-pointers on 147 attempts. A 29.3% career shooter, there will be some pressure on him to showcase his improvements in this area of his game. He has two campaigns of 31.0% shooting on his resume. In addition, he has increased his free-throw percentage each year, so the potential is there for another leap.
The threat of him attempting and making 3-pointers will be enough to drive an opposing coaching staff crazy. After averaging a career-high 13 points per game last year, he could easily push that number into the high-teens this year. There is a need for more scoring with Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert no longer with the program.
Knocking down 3-pointers at a higher clip will certainly push his scoring average up. But he is a multi-faceted offensive weapon whose game will be taken to another level if he can make opponents respect him more from the perimeter.
Joshua Jefferson Has Skills To Be Two-Way Dynamo
“Jefferson is at his best on the perimeter using fakes to make defenders uncomfortable and just barreling through weaker forwards to draw fouls or get buckets in the paint,” Trotter added.
Of course, being a stretch 4 big man means more than just spot-up shooting. If a defender closes out strongly, they have to know what to do with the ball after that. Jefferson certainly does, showcasing an innate ability to be a secondary playmaker. He averaged 3.1 assists per game in his first year under Otzelberger.
“He's an excellent interior defender who also manages to be a voracious rebounder and nifty playmaker. Winning tends to follow him wherever he goes. That's no coincidence,” wrote Trotter.
Everywhere Jefferson goes, it is his defense that he is lauded for. For two straight campaigns, he has helped anchor a top-15 defense in the country. Creating havoc on that end of the court is what he is known for, but his offensive game is coming along beautifully.
He has a chance to turn himself into a legitimate NBA prospect, taking that next step as a shooter. His base is already strong with his rebounding and defense, but becoming a reliable offensive weapon would raise his ceiling immensely.