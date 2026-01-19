Iowa State Cyclones Star Taking Accountability for Shortcomings Against Cincinnati

The Iowa State Cyclones didn’t have very much to come away feeling good about in their loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

It was the second game in a row they lost, following a blowout at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse, 84-63. The game against Cincinnati was more competitive, losing 79-70, but that was in large part thanks to one player: Milan Momcilovic.

While his teammates struggled to put the ball in the basket, the junior sharpshooter was lighting it up from 3-point range once again. He knocked down eight of his 14 attempts en route to a career-high 34 points.

26 of those points came in the second half, as he single-handedly kept the Cyclones in the game. He knocked down seven 3-pointers after halftime and all five of his free throw attempts as the sole source of offense.

Milan Momcilovic not happy with all-around performance against Cincinnati

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts as he stands on the court during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It was an impressive shooting display, but it wasn’t enough to get his team back in the win column. While there was reason for him to feel good about his performance on a career night, Momcilovic didn’t feel great.

The shooting performance could bring him only so much joy when his team lost the game. He took accountability for not producing an all-around game, struggling to make an impact on other facets beyond his scoring.

"We lost. So, it wasn't good enough," Momcilovic said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "And I played 34 minutes and had one rebound, and we got out-rebounded in that game by a lot. So, I think, obviously, I did really good on the offensive end. But, also, when I look at the whole game, I got to take accountability for some of the things like that and rebound better."

Iowa State has prided itself on winning the rebounding battle and beating opponents in hustle categories. That didn’t happen against the Bearcats, who held a significant 40-32 edge on the glass.

Cincinnati came into the game as one of the least efficient offenses in the country, which creates a ton of offensive rebounding opportunities. They did just enough to keep the Cyclones at bay, grabbing 14 offensive boards.

That is certainly an area Momcilovic believes he could have helped the team. As she shared, he had only one rebound in 34 minutes of play. On an afternoon when rebounding proved to be such a determining factor in the outcome, he knows he has to be better.

A more consistent presence on the glass, to go along with his elite 3-point shooting, would provide a nice boost to Iowa State on the defensive glass.

