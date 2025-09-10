Iowa State Cyclones To Be Featured in Two Massive College Basketball Matchups
Even though the Iowa State Cyclones are just beginning their football season, the basketball program will be highlighted in major matchups this coming year.
It was a very strong campaign for the Cyclones on the hardwood during the 2024-25 season. They were able to finish the year with an impressive 25-10 record and were fifth in the Big 12 conference.
During March Madness, the team was able to win their first-round matchup easily against Lipscomb, but they fell in the second round to the Ole Miss Rebels. Despite being eliminated during the first weekend, there was a lot to like about how the program performed and the direction that they are going in.
While the team might have a different look after losing some key players, they should be ranked comfortably in the Top 25 to begin the campaign. With the program expected to once again be competitive, the team will have some marquee matchups.
What Games Will Be Highlighted?
During the regular season, ESPN does a fantastic job highlighting some of the best matchups throughout the country on their ‘Big Monday’. These games usually feature the best of the best, and Iowa State will be playing twice on the national stage.
Their first matchup will be against the Houston Cougars at home on February 16th. The Cougars were one of the best teams in the country last campaign, and they are trending toward being elite once again. Houston is likely going to be a Top 5 team to start the year, and this will be one of the most challenging games on the schedule for the Cyclones.
Furthermore, the second ‘Big Monday’ matchup will come later in the campaign when Iowa State will be traveling to face the Arizona Wildcats on March 2nd. The Wildcats figure to be ranked very similarly to the Cyclones to start the season and playing on the road is never an easy task.
Due to the Big 12 having a plethora of likely Top 25 teams, the conference schedule is once again going to be a gauntlet for the Cyclones. There very well could be stretches with multiple games straight against top opponents.
However, Iowa State has proven to be able to hang with some of the best in the conference, and they will once again be seeking to be a Top 25 team and a contender come March. One thing that is for sure when looking at the schedule is that they will be battle-tested.