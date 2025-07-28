Former Iowa State Basketball Player Thriving in New Orleans Saints Training Camp
It’s been a winding path in the NFL for former Iowa State basketball player Michael Jacobson. He’s been on and off NFL practice squads since 2021, and at 28 years old, time is running out for him to stick with an NFL roster.
Heading into training camp with the New Orleans Saints, Jacobson was listed deep on the depth chart at tight end. OurLads projected him as the seventh-string option at the position. Of course, New Orleans carries more bodies at the position than most teams, with Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau as its top options and Taysom Hill being technically labeled a tight end.
Increased Reps May Help Jacobson Finally Break NFL Barrier
However, Moreau and Hill are currently unavailable due to injury, opening up extra reps for Jacobson, which he has taken advantage of. According to LouisianaSports.Net, Jacobson thrived on the first day of training camp, hauling in all three of his targets at different parts of the field.
Having made plays in practice, Jacobson should be in line for opportunities during preseason contests to show what he can do. Even though the Saints are fairly set at tight end, they could certainly use reliable depth behind a talented trio of diverse tight ends.
The 6-foot-7 tight end has played in preseason games before, even catching a touchdown pass in 2022 for the Indianapolis Colts, but he’s yet to take a snap, let alone be active, for an NFL regular-season game.
Maybe Jacobson picked up a few extra pointers at TE-U this past June. Of the 72 current and former tight ends who attended the camp held by George Kittle, Jacobson was in the crowd alongside Johnson and Moreau from his current team.
Jacobson didn’t play any football in college; instead, he played two seasons of basketball with Nebraska before transferring to Iowa State (he even had to sit out a season in 2017 for transferring). During the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Cyclones, Jacobson averaged 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
He did play football in high school and even earned a scholarship offer from the Cyclones football program. After college, Jacobson signed on with the Seattle Seahawks, but was with the Colts within a month, where he stuck around on the practice squad until after 2023 training camp. He’s been with the Saints in some capacity, mostly on the practice squad, since the 2023 season.