Iowa State Cyclones Top Five in Bilas Index Ranking for One Major Reason

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is in the midst of what could end up being the best season in program history.

They started the campaign winning their first 16 games, the longest streak to begin a season and the longest winning streak at any point in school history. There have been a few hiccups along the way, losing on the road to the Kansas Jayhawks, Cincinnati Bearcats and TCU Horned Frogs.

However, they have bounced back from all of those setbacks with some impressive performances. Now 23-3 with back-to-back wins over the Jayhawks and Houston Cougars, the Cyclones look poised to earn a very high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They are also viewed very highly by analyst Jay Bilas of ESPN. In his recent Bilas Index, ranking the top 68 teams in the country, Iowa State landed at No. 5.

Jay Bilas high on Iowa State basketball team

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) gets congratulation from men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger during the second half against UCF in the Big-12 conference game on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“With Michigan and Arizona taking up so much oxygen in the "best team" debate, Iowa State isn't discussed enough. This is a complete and balanced team that has a top-10 offense and defense…” he wrote.

What has helped propel the Cyclones to these heights? It is their Big 3 of Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey, whom Bilas also spoke very highly of.

Were it not for Duke Blue Devils freshman phenom Cameron Boozer, Jefferson would likely be in the driver’s seat for the National Player of the Year Award. In rankings for the prestigious accolade, the Iowa State star is right behind Boozer.

The same can likely be said about his standing for the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the best power forward in men’s college basketball. Catching the freshman will be no small task, but Jefferson is giving him a run for his money, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game.

The only player averaging more points per game on the team is Momcilovic with 18.0. His scoring prowess is backed by the best 3-point shooting numbers in the country. He has made 51.3% of his attempts in what is arguably the most impressive shooting season to date.

Iowa State has well-rounded team to compete for title

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) celebrates with guard Jamarion Batemon (1) after a three-point shot against Houston in the last minute of the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His long-range prowess has him on the radar for NBA teams ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Also joining the NBA draft mix recently was Lipsey. He cracked the Big Board Top 100 for the first time in the latest edition and it is easy to see why.

A calming influence on the court, he is a throwback point guard. Someone who has elite playmaking ability and takes care of the ball offensively, while applying pressure defensively. He is already the Cyclones all-time leader in steals and has continued moving up the Big 12 all-time list.

With those three playing at a high level, Iowa State is tough to beat. With role players such as Nate Heise, Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta emerging as well, they are peaking at the right time.

