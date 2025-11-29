Milan Momcilovic Improving NBA Draft Stock With Hot Start to Men's Basketball Season
Coming into the 2025-26 men’s basketball season, expectations were on the rise for Iowa State Cyclones third-year forward Milan Momcilovic.
A staple in the team’s rotation his first two seasons with the program, he improved his output each campaign. But things were going to be different for him as a junior because of his expanded role in the game plan.
As head coach, T.J. Otzelberger put it, he was no longer a complementary piece. Opposing coaches were going to have him as one of the highlighted players on their game plans, and he would have to adjust accordingly.
So far, so good in that regard. Momcilovic has embraced the challenge, turning into a more well-rounded, dangerous weapon offensively. Despite playing only 25.9 minutes per game, which would be a career low, he has upped his scoring average to 16.9 points per game.
Milan Momcilovic barely cracks NBA draft big board
Jeremy Woo of ESPN recently released a 2026 NBA Draft Big Board, and the Cyclones sharpshooter barely made the cut. He came in at No. 92, seven spots behind his teammate, Joshua Jefferson.
Based on those projections, Momcilovic would almost certainly be an undrafted free agent. He has work to do to get himself on the radar of NBA teams, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
However, the damage he is doing offensively will certainly gain some attention, as he is almost certainly moving up the draft boards of some franchises.
Otzelberger issued a challenge to Momcilovic this season, wanting to see him increase his 3-point volume. Someone needed to step up to replace the firepower lost with Curtis Jones moving on to the NBA.
Through the first seven games of the season, he has more than answered the call. Not only has Momcilovic upped his usage, attempting 7.6 3-pointers per game, but he has also been scorching hot with his efficiency.
Milan Momcilovic scorching hot from 3-point range
He is knocking down 3.7 3-pointers per game, coming out to an impressive 49.1%. His 26 made 3-pointers are just outside of the top 10 in the country.
Right now, he has an eye-popping shooting split of .526/.491/.909, getting the job done at every level offensively. His offensive rating is an incredible 143.2 to go along with a defensive rating of 95.1.
Momcilovic has already recorded 1.3 Win Shares, half of what he recorded during the 2024-25 campaign despite playing a quarter of the amount of games thus far.
With his impact on both ends of the floor improving this season, his draft stock is on the rise. Those improvements have also made Iowa State a more dangerous team, looking like a legitimate contender.
