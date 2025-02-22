Iowa State faces even bigger task after loss of two key players at Houston
The task for the eighth-ranked Iowa State men is a daunting one on Saturday, as they travel to No. 5 Houston for a Big 12 Conference showdown.
Unfortunately, the Cyclones will go into battle without two key weapons.
The school announced on Friday night that starter Keshon Gilbert and key sixth-man Curtis Jones are both unavailable for the game.
Gilbert will be out with a muscle strain while Jones is sidelined due to an illness.
Jones averages a team-leading 17.6 points per game and almost five rebounds while Gilbert adds 14.1 points, 4.5 assists and nearly four rebounds. He is the second-leading scorer for the Cyclones.
Iowa State (21-5, 11-4) has won four straight since the return of Milan Momcilovic. That includes three games in which Gilbert or Jones led them in scoring.
Houston (22-4, 14-1) has won its last five and leads the league with only a handful of games left. The Cougars are 7.5-point favorites.
The game between Iowa State and Houston tips at 1 p.m. CT and airs live on ESPN.