Iowa State Faces Uphill Battle With Big 12's 5-For-5 Success

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team received some brutal news recently, with point guard Killyan Toure suffering a shoulder injury that is going to cost him about half of his sophomore campaign.

With the new 5-for-5 eligibility rule that is in place, injuries like the one to Toure will no longer carry a redshirt designation. Players will have five years to play five seasons of collegiate sports in an age-based model.

Iowa State isn’t taking part in the transfer portal for fifth-year seniors right now, as their roster looks pretty set. Unless something develops in the coming weeks to help replace Toure, since the Cyclones have an open roster spot, T.J. Otzelberger has the group he is going into the 2026-27 season with.

However, the 5-for-5 new eligibility rule is going to have a massive impact on Iowa State because its peers have jumped head into the market. The Big 12 currently has the most fifth-year senior transfers in the country with 12, lapping the rest of the field.

Iowa State will face plenty of fifth-year seniors

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) reacts after getting fouled by Connecticut guard Solo Ball (1) during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In second is the SEC, who have seven fifth-year commits, which includes former St. John’s Red Storm and Big East Player of the Year, RJ Luis, whose eligibility will challenged by a new SEC policy that was announced.

Something similar could certainly happen in the Big 12 with so many of these situations being fluid, between fifth-year seniors and international players. However, there are some major challenges Otzelberger and his staff are now going to have to overcome if these transfers are allowed.

The BYU Cougars landed Jaxon Kohler from the Michigan State Spartans, who will elevate them from an NCAA tournament squad to a bona fide Big 12 contender. He is arguably the best fifth-year senior who was available on the market.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders dipped into the market, landing Darrion Williams from the North Carolina State Wolfpack. This is his second tenure with the Red Raiders, and things worked out incredibly well the first time.

Big 12 has added some elite fifth-year talent

Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey landed with the Arizona Wildcats, giving them a plug-and-play option to replace Tobe Awaka up front. He will help replace the physicality lost with Awaka and Koa Peat no longer with the program.

The Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats both added dynamic backcourt options who bring with them plenty of high-level experience. Kelvin Sampson landed Chendall Weaver from the Texas Longhorns, and he is an elite rebounder for a guard, fitting their style of play perfectly.

Cincinnati hired Jerrod Calhoun away from the Utah State Aggies to become their head coach, and he is bringing MJ Collins along with him. After a successful season with the Aggies, averaging 17.5 points, it makes all the sense in the world to follow that coach who helped make that happen.

That is a lot of experienced talent the Cyclones will now have to battle against in the Big 12. Otzelberger will assuredly have his group ready to go, but they are facing a disadvantage in terms of experience against some of the top programs in the conference.