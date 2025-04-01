Iowa State loses out on key transfer to Big Ten program
It has been an active transfer portal season for Iowa State and head coach TJ Otzelberger. That includes both in terms of players coming and going.
One, though, that the Cyclones were hoping to bring in will not be joining the program. Purdue locked up the services of key big man Oscar Cluff on Monday.
Cluff, who averaged 17.6 points and 12 rebounds per game for South Dakota State, would have brought size inside to Ames as he checks in at 6-foot-11 and 260 pounds. Instead, he joins a program known for developing and getting post players ready for the next level.
During the regular season, Cluff had big games against high-level programs such as Alabama and Boise State. He scored 21 points with 15 rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and had 19 and 14 vs. the Broncos.
Earlier this offseason, Iowa State lost JT Rock, Dishon Jackson, Kayden Fish and Demarion Watson to the transfer portal. They have brought in Eric Mulder, Mason Williams and Virginia post Blake Buchanan.