Transfer portal ticker: Iowa State basketball arrivals, departures
The transfer portal has become just as - if not more - important than signing day in the world of college basketball. Last year, Iowa State brought in several key pieces that helped lead them to the highest ranking in program history.
In the end, though, the Cyclones could not get out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Ole Miss. So now, the attention turns to 2025-26 and the transfer portal.
Here is an ongoing update of what happens in regards to Iowa State and the transfer portal.
Iowa State transfer portal updates
Monday, March 24
On the first day that the transfer portal officially opened, four Cyclones entered, including starter Dishon Jackson. Two more members of the 2023-24 recruiting class in JT Rock and Kayden Fish also did, along with Demarion Watson.
Players to enter the transfer portal:
- Dishon Jackson
- JT Rock
- Kayden Fish
- Demarion Watson