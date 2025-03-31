Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State remains interested in key transfer Kennard Davis Jr.

Dana Becker

Kennard Davis Jr. goes up against Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. earlier this year for Southern Illinois. Davis has entered the transfer portal and is a key target for Iowa State. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Kennard Davis Jr. is looking to use his sensational sophomore season to a bigger showcase school. Davis, a Southern Illinois transfer, remains one of the key players Iowa State is interested in bringing in for the 2025-26 season.

Last year for the Salukis, Davis averaged 16.3 points with five rebounds and 2.6 assists. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder from St. Louis shot almost 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line.

Davis scored 11 points back in November against Final Four team Florida, as he also scored 16 in a close loss to Oklahoma State. 

According to The Portal Report, Davis has had Zoom calls with Texas and DePaul. Iowa State, Vanderbilt, UCF and George Washington are among those interested in his services.

