Iowa State Reportedly in Contact With North Dakota State Transfer

The Iowa State Cyclones have a lot of experience and production they need to replace on their men’s basketball roster this offseason.

Five seniors, Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Nate Heise, Dominick Nelson and Eric Mulder are not returning, along with guard Cade Kelderman, who will enter the transfer portal. Milan Momcilovic put his name into the 2026 NBA Draft and may not return as well.

That’s potentially half of the rotation that head coach T.J. Otzelberger was using for a majority of the season, not returning. As a result, expect him and his staff to be busy in the transfer portal seeking out the perfect fits to replace those who are departing.

One player to keep an eye on is Trevian Carson. After playing two seasons of junior college basketball, he spent the 2025-26 campaign with the North Dakota State Bison and is back in the transfer portal again.

Iowa State has contacted Trevian Carson in transfer portal

North Dakota State guard Trevian Carson (0) makes a jump shot against Michigan State forward Cameron Ward (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert (subscription required), Carson is someone with whom the Cyclones have already been in contact.

“I talked with a source close to Trevian Carson on Sunday. This person said that Carson and Iowa State have had one conversation to this point and that a number of Big 12, Big Ten and SEC schools are showing interest in the NDSU transfer,” Busse wrote in a Cyclone Alert transfer portal thread.

It is easy to see why Carson could be atop Iowa State’s list of transfer targets. He would seemingly fit perfectly into the role that Heise is vacating as a combo guard who can do a little bit of everything to help a team win.

With the Bison, he averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game. He was an efficient scorer with a solid .480/.375/.802 shooting split, coming out to an effective field goal rate of 54.9%.

His efficiency rose during Summit League play with a .493/.404/.964 shooting split, averaging 11.9 points per game. Consistency is hard to come by sometimes, but Carson provides it in spades on both ends of the floor.

Iowa State has had contact with a Summit League transfer guard/wing that could fill an important role for the Cyclones in 2025-26. Details on that player and some of the high-major conferences showing interest in the guard/wing.



🔗🔗 https://t.co/Q3bez3VgPa pic.twitter.com/U2p4CTmMXj — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) April 6, 2026

Carson certainly looks and plays the part of someone who can succeed in Power Conference basketball. He performed incredibly well against the Michigan State Spartans in the Round of 64, scoring 11 points with seven rebounds, six assists and only one turnover in 34 minutes of action.

Solid performances were put forth against good competition in the UC Irvine Anteaters and Drake Bulldogs during non-conference play as well. On the road against Drake, Carson had a season-high 29 points with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and only one turnover in 32 minutes.

There are certainly some similarities in his game to what Heise brought to the table. Both are incredible rebounders for guards, but Carson does seem to have a higher offensive ceiling, which could be needed with so many scorers departing.

An added bonus: Carson is a West Des Moines product. If he wants to be closer to home, the Cyclones can certainly provide that.