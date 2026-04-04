Iowa State Basketball Should Bring Home North Dakota State Guard

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to have several holes on their roster to fill this offseason.

It has been a strength of head coach T.J. Otzelberger throughout his tenure with the program to find perfect fits for his scheme. Will that continue now that his lead recruiter, JR Blount, is the head coach of the San Diego Toreros?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: the Cyclones need to find a player, or players, who can help replace the leadership and production of Tamin Lipsey. An all-time Iowa State great, replacing him will be no small task, especially when Nate Heise also needs to be replaced in the backcourt.

But there are some guards available in the transfer portal who can help fill the void. One of them is Trevian Carson.

Trevian Carson would be ideal addition to Iowa State backcourt

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Trevian Carson (0) passes the ball during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He is in the transfer portal following spending one season with the North Dakota State Bison, after spending the first two years of his collegiate career in the junior college ranks.

An immediate impact was made with the Bison, being named to the All-Summit First Team and being selected to the All-Summit Defensive Team. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he plays much bigger than his size would suggest.

Carson averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, with a total rebounding percentage of 12.2%. That is a skill that would help replace what Heise provided as someone who was an excellent rebounder from the guard position.

There is a lot to like about the all-around game that he provides. As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Report (subscription required), Carson was in the top 15 in the Summit League in several major categories.

“Among Summit League players, Carson had a top 15 offensive rating, effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage, offensive rebounding rate, defensive rebounding rate, assist rate, block rate, steal rate and fouls committed per 40,” he wrote.

His defensive win shares of +2.3 also led the conference. He is a player capable of stuffing the stat sheet, similarly to what Lipsey did during the NCAA tournament when star forward Joshua Jefferson was sidelined by injury.

Carson averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.6 minutes per game. His performance in the NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans was solid with 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and only one turnover in 34 minutes of action.

Trevian Carson stuffs the stat sheet as all-around contributor

North Dakota State guard Trevian Carson (0) makes a jump shot against Michigan State forward Cameron Ward (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is reason to believe that if he were to play alongside another capable ball handler and playmaker, his efficiency would increase even more.

“He's proven to be a quality Division I defender; there is reason to believe the shooting translates. Carson ranked in the 82nd percentile as a catch-and-shoot threat this season and was in the 98th percentile when left unguarded,” Busse wrote.

The cherry on top for Cyclones fans is that Carson is a local product. He hails from West Des Moines, Iowa, and played at Des Moines Area Community College during the 2024-25 campaign, where he won ICCAC player of the year and earned NJCAA All-American honors as well.

Bringing him back home would be a huge win for Iowa State to help replenish the experience they lost in its backcourt.