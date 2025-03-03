Iowa State retains Top 10 ranking following split week
The Iowa State men maintained a spot in the Top 10 of the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls that were released on Monday.
After suffering a stunning loss at Oklahoma State last Tuesday night, the Cyclones bounced back with a home victory over a ranked Arizona squad, avenging a previous loss in overtime on the road.
Up next for Iowa State will be another ranked matchup as they host BYU on Tuesday night.
Auburn remained No. 1, receiving all 61 first-place votes in the AP and 30 of the 31 in the Coaches Poll. Duke, who is second, received the other first-place vote.
Houston, who clinched the Big 12 Conference regular season title, is third followed by Tennessee, Florida and St. John’s. Alabama is seventh in the AP Poll and eighth in the Coaches, with Michigan State seventh in the Coaches and eighth in the AP.
Other ranked Big 12 teams include Texas Tech, BYU and Arizona.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls:
AP POLL TOP 25
(March 3, 2025)
1. Auburn (61)
2. Duke
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Florida
6. St. John’s
7. Alabama
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech
10. Iowa State
11. Clemson
12. Wisconsin
13. Maryland
14. Louisville
15. Missouri
16. Memphis
17. Michigan
18. Purdue
19. Kentucky
20. Marquette
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Texas A&M
23. BYU
24. Arizona
25. Mississippi State
Others receiving votes: VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Ole Miss 13, Gonzaga 8, UCLA 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1
Coaches Poll Top 25
(March 3, 2025)
1. Auburn (30)
2. Duke (2)
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Florida
6. St. John’s
7. Michigan State
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Iowa State
11. Clemson
12. Wisconsin
13. Louisville
14. Maryland
15. Michigan
16. Memphis
17. Saint Mary’s
18. Purdue
19. Missouri
20. Marquette
21. Texas A&M
22. BYU
23. Arizona
24. Kentucky
25. VCU
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 38, New Mexico 24, Creighton 24, UC San Diego 21, Gonzaga 17, Vanderbilt 17, Oregon 14, Drake 10, UConn 10, UCLA 9, Illinois 6, Ole Miss 2, Boise State 1
Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 24, Creighton 25