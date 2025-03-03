Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State retains Top 10 ranking following split week

Cyclones ranked 10th in latest AP, Coaches polls

Milan Momcilovic and Iowa State are ranked 10th in the latest AP and Coaches Polls.
The Iowa State men maintained a spot in the Top 10 of the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls that were released on Monday.

After suffering a stunning loss at Oklahoma State last Tuesday night, the Cyclones bounced back with a home victory over a ranked Arizona squad, avenging a previous loss in overtime on the road.

Up next for Iowa State will be another ranked matchup as they host BYU on Tuesday night.

Auburn remained No. 1, receiving all 61 first-place votes in the AP and 30 of the 31 in the Coaches Poll. Duke, who is second, received the other first-place vote. 

Houston, who clinched the Big 12 Conference regular season title, is third followed by Tennessee, Florida and St. John’s. Alabama is seventh in the AP Poll and eighth in the Coaches, with Michigan State seventh in the Coaches and eighth in the AP. 

Other ranked Big 12 teams include Texas Tech, BYU and Arizona. 

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls:

AP POLL TOP 25

(March 3, 2025)

1. Auburn (61)

2. Duke

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. St. John’s

7. Alabama

8. Michigan State

9. Texas Tech

10. Iowa State

11. Clemson

12. Wisconsin

13. Maryland

14. Louisville

15. Missouri

16. Memphis

17. Michigan

18. Purdue

19. Kentucky

20. Marquette

21. Saint Mary’s

22. Texas A&M

23. BYU

24. Arizona

25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Ole Miss 13, Gonzaga 8, UCLA 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1

Coaches Poll Top 25

(March 3, 2025)

1. Auburn (30)

2. Duke (2)

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. St. John’s

7. Michigan State

8. Alabama

9. Texas Tech

10. Iowa State

11. Clemson

12. Wisconsin

13. Louisville

14. Maryland

15. Michigan

16. Memphis

17. Saint Mary’s

18. Purdue

19. Missouri

20. Marquette

21. Texas A&M

22. BYU

23. Arizona

24. Kentucky

25. VCU

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 38, New Mexico 24, Creighton 24, UC San Diego 21, Gonzaga 17, Vanderbilt 17, Oregon 14, Drake 10, UConn 10, UCLA 9, Illinois 6, Ole Miss 2, Boise State 1

Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 24, Creighton 25

