Iowa State Star Joshua Jefferson Receives Intriguing Pro Comp in NBA Mock Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team was very fortunate that forward Joshua Jefferson decided to stick with the program for his senior season instead of departing via the transfer portal for a second time.

He spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Saint Mary’s Gaels before transferring to Iowa State. His performance was taken to another level, but instead of leaving, he opted to stick with Otzelberger for another season.

It has been the right decision thus far. Jefferson has been playing at an incredibly high level, showcasing a diverse skill set on both ends of the floor and raising his outlook as an NBA prospect.

Coming into the season, Jefferson was inside the top 100 for big boards, but was viewed as a fringe second-round pick based on where he landed. He has steadily moved up the rankings and is now viewed as a first-round pick.

Joshua Jefferson draws pro comp to Kyle Anderson

Mar 23, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard/forward Kyle Anderson (5) brings the ball up court against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the first half of a men's college basketball game during the third round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jefferson has shown improvements as a 3-point shooter, one of the things pro teams wanted to see during the 2025-26 campaign. He is making 35.8% of his attempts and has already made a career-high 19 3-pointers through 19 games.

The volume isn’t incredibly high, but he is keeping opposing defenses honest. He has turned into a legitimate point-forward with his playmaking ability, which makes the pro comp he received spot on.

In a recent NBA mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report shared pro comps for every player selected. Jefferson was compared to former UCLA Bruins standout Kyle Anderson, who was selected in the first round, No. 30 overall, in the 2014 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Aptly nicknamed Slo-Mo and listed at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Anderson was far from the most athletic player, but he made it work on the court. He was a high-IQ player who made an impact on both ends of the floor with his versatility.

In his final collegiate season with UCLA, Anderson averaged 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game.

Thus far this season, through 19 games, Jefferson is averaging 17.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, he is built eerily similar to the former Bruins star.

Given his age, some teams may opt for someone perceived to have more upside than Jefferson in the draft. But like Anderson, he is a ready-made prospect who has a great floor to rely on for expected production.

