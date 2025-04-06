Rumor: Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson entering transfer portal
It is never fun to report rumors, but in this day and age of the ever-changing college sports landscape, one has to. The latest involves Iowa State and star Joshua Jefferson.
Last month, Jefferson stated he planned to return to the Cyclones and was committed to a final run with them. On social media Saturday, rumors began swirling that Jefferson would enter the transfer portal.
Jefferson, a senior-to-be, posted career-high numbers this past year with Iowa State at 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists per game. He shot 52 percent from the field and 76 percent at the free throw line.
This was Jefferson’s first season in Ames after two years at St. Mary’s. The 6-foot-9 Las Vegas native ran the offense for Iowa State from the low-post.
The offseason has been a busy one for TJ Otzelberger and the Cyclones. They have added key pieces like Eric Mulder, Mason Williams and Blake Buchanan.