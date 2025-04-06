Iowa State Cyclones

Rumor: Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson entering transfer portal

Social media abuzz with word that Joshua Jefferson will enter the transfer portal

Dana Becker

Rumors are swirling that Joshua Jefferson will enter the transfer portal.
/ Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It is never fun to report rumors, but in this day and age of the ever-changing college sports landscape, one has to. The latest involves Iowa State and star Joshua Jefferson.

Last month, Jefferson stated he planned to return to the Cyclones and was committed to a final run with them. On social media Saturday, rumors began swirling that Jefferson would enter the transfer portal.

Jefferson, a senior-to-be, posted career-high numbers this past year with Iowa State at 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists per game. He shot 52 percent from the field and 76 percent at the free throw line.

This was Jefferson’s first season in Ames after two years at St. Mary’s. The 6-foot-9 Las Vegas native ran the offense for Iowa State from the low-post.

The offseason has been a busy one for TJ Otzelberger and the Cyclones. They have added key pieces like Eric Mulder, Mason Williams and Blake Buchanan.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

