Iowa State trio named to women’s all-Big 12 team
Iowa State's Audi Crooks, Addy Brown and Emily Ryan were named all-Big 12, the league announced on Tuesday.
Crooks, a sophomore, was a first team unanimous selection for the second consecutive year. She is the first Cyclone to ever do that after averaging 23 points with almost eight rebounds per game.
During the regular season, Crooks was the Big 12 Player of the Week three times, scoring in double figures in every game. She had a season-high 36 in an upset of Kansas State to conclude the regular season.
Crooks currently leads the nation in made field goals and broke her own record from a season ago with 285.
Brown made the all-Big 12 second team after being honorable mention as a freshman last year. She averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and almost seven assists in league play, ranking in the Top 12 in all three categories.
Ryan, a senior, was named honorable mention, securing her third all-conference honor. Iowa State’s career assists leader, she averaged almost 10 points and six assists per game this year and is one of just three players in NCAA history to have 1,500 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds, joining Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark.
The Cyclones return to the court on Thursday when they face the winner between Cincinnati and Arizona State in the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City.