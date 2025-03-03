Iowa State women the No. 7 seed in upcoming Big 12 tourney
The field is set for the upcoming Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which kicks off Wednesday from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
Following an upset win over Kansas State, Iowa State secured the No. 7 seed and a bye into the second round. The Cyclones (21-10) will face either Cincinnati or Arizona State, who square off in one of the opening round games.
TCU earned the top-seed as the regular season league champions. Baylor, Oklahoma State and West Virginia all earned double-byes into the quarterfinals.
The championship game is set for Sunday, March 9 and will air on ESPN. However, if BYU is playing, the game will be shifted to Monday, March 10.
2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship
First Round - Wednesday, March 5
Game 1 - No. 12 BYU vs. No. 13 UCF - 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 2 - No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 16 Houston - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 3 - No. 10 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Arizona State - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 4 - No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 14 Texas Tech - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Second Round - Thursday, March 6
Game 5 - No. 5 K-State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 6 - No. 8 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 2 - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 7 - No. 7 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 3 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 8 - No. 6 Utah vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 7
Game 9 - No. 4 West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU
Game 10 - No. 1 TCU vs. Winner of Game 6 - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU
Game 11 - No. 2 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 7 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 12 - No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Semifinals - Saturday, March 8
Game 13 - Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 3 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 14 - Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Final - Sunday, March 9*
Game 15 - Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 4 p.m. CT, ESPN
*Should BYU advance to the Championship the game will be played Monday, March 10.
Times are subject to change.