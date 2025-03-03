Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State women the No. 7 seed in upcoming Big 12 tourney

Cyclones will take on winner of Cincinnati vs. Arizona State

Dana Becker

Audi Crooks and the Iowa State women are headed to the Big 12 Conference tournament.
Audi Crooks and the Iowa State women are headed to the Big 12 Conference tournament. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The field is set for the upcoming Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which kicks off Wednesday from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Following an upset win over Kansas State, Iowa State secured the No. 7 seed and a bye into the second round. The Cyclones (21-10) will face either Cincinnati or Arizona State, who square off in one of the opening round games.

TCU earned the top-seed as the regular season league champions. Baylor, Oklahoma State and West Virginia all earned double-byes into the quarterfinals. 

The championship game is set for Sunday, March 9 and will air on ESPN. However, if BYU is playing, the game will be shifted to Monday, March 10.

2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship

First Round - Wednesday, March 5

Game 1 - No. 12 BYU vs. No. 13 UCF - 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 2 - No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 16 Houston - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 3 - No. 10 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Arizona State - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 4 - No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 14 Texas Tech - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Second Round - Thursday, March 6

Game 5 - No. 5 K-State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 6 - No. 8 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 2 - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 7 - No. 7 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 3 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 8 - No. 6 Utah vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 7

Game 9 - No. 4 West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU

Game 10 - No. 1 TCU vs. Winner of Game 6 - 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Game 11 - No. 2 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 7 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 12 - No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Semifinals - Saturday, March 8

Game 13 - Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 3 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 14 - Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Final - Sunday, March 9*

Game 15 - Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 4 p.m. CT, ESPN

*Should BYU advance to the Championship the game will be played Monday, March 10.

Times are subject to change.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

