Iowa State will compete against several Sweet 16 teams in tourney next year
While the 2024-25 season has come to a conclusion on the court for Iowa State, the rebuild towards the future is never-ending.
During the upcoming 2025-26 season, the Cyclones will have the opportunity to not only showcase themselves on a national level, but add to their NIL account.
Iowa State will be one of 18 teams competing in Las Vegas at the Players Era Tournament. The event will take place during Thanksgiving weekend with Sweet 16 programs Alabama, Auburn, Houston, Michigan and Tennessee among those joining the Cyclones.
What will Iowa State’s lineup look like at that time? For now, we know Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Nate Heise will return, as Dishon Jackson has entered the transfer portal but could return.
The remaining teams set to compete in the midseason tournament include NCAA Tournament qualifiers Baylor, Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas, Oregon, San Diego State, St. John’s and Texas A&M. Rounding out the field will be Notre Dame, Saint Joseph’s, Rutgers and Syracuse.
TNT, TBS, truTV and Max will air the event from Las Vegas.