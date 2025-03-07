Iowa State women one of last to receive bye in latest NCAA projection
ESPN has the Cyclones slotted on the 10-line against Michigan
Even before they handled business with a win in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday night, the Iowa State women were in the field for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
According to ESPN, the Cyclones are one of the last four to receive a bye, avoiding the dreaded play-in round.
Instead, they have Iowa State as the No. 10 seed in the Spokane Region, taking on Michigan in the opening round. Awaiting the Cyclones, who play Baylor in the league tournament on Friday, would likely be No. 2 seed Notre Dame.
The region also includes UCLA, Kentucky, Alabama, the Bears and also West Virginia from the Big 12 Conference.
ESPN has seven league teams in the field, which ranks fourth-most among all conferences.
Published