Iowa State women roughed up at West Virginia, 82-68
The Iowa State women saw their three-game win streak come to an end on Sunday at No. 20 West Virginia, 82-68.
Coming into the weekend, the Cyclones (13-7, 4-3) had got back on track with consecutive wins over Arizona State, Arizona and Texas Tech - two of which came on the road. In this one, though, it was all Mountaineers from the start.
West Virginia raced out to a 30-15 lead and were up by 18 at the half. Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 20 points, moving into eighth place on the school’s career scoring list. Jordan Harrison also had 20 to go along with eight assists while Kyah Watson had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
For Iowa State, Addy Brown scored 19 with seven rebounds and seven assists, Audi Crooks had 13 and Sydney Harris scored 12. The Cyclones shot 50 percent from the field but were just 6-for-20 from the 3-point line.
Iowa State hosts BYU on Wednesday and UCF on Saturday.
