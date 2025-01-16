Mark it down: Iowa State will be in the Final Four this season
The Iowa State men have all the makings of a Final Four contender.
On Wednesday night, they proved that against Kansas.
* No. 2 Iowa State dominates ninth-ranked Kansas
The Jayhawks, always clutch and always capable even in the most hostile of environments, looked out of sorts for the majority of 40 minutes of game action.
In the end, No. 2 Iowa State picked up a comfortable 74-57 victory over the ninth-ranked Jayhawks, executing without a strong offensive showing and minus a key starter.
The Cyclones (15-1, 5-0) announced just before tipoff that leading 3-pointer shooter Milan Momcilovic would be lost for the foreseeable future due to an injury. That didn’t stop leading scorer Curtis Jones from stepping and picking up the slack.
When it comes time for the NCAA Tournament, two games in four days can put a drain on a college athlete's body. You need guys to step up and cover for one another.
This Iowa State team can do that.
No matter what, Cyclones will always have defense with Otzelberger
TJ Otzelberger brought a defensive mindset to the Iowa State program when he returned. And they have embraced it.
Holding a Kansas team with Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo and KJ Adams Jr. to just 57 points shows that they are ready to lock up anybody.
Offense will come and go, and even though the Cyclones have really been able to light up the scoreboard most nights this year, in March, you need to stop teams.
Athletes like Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Brandton Chatfield can do that and more.
Iowa State should get a favorable draw
Currently, the Cyclones are ranked No. 2 in both polls and hold a strong position in the latest NET ranking, which will be bolstered by this win over Kansas.
Assuming things play out like they have over the first half of the season, the Cyclones should be given the No. 1 seed and allowed to play as close to home as possible when the NCAA Tournament draw is announced.
The Cyclone fan base always travels well, and as evident by the rowdy environment created inside Hilton Coliseum, they can really fuel a team to a win.