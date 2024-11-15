Iowa State women to 4-0 as Emily Ryan dishes out 13 assists
The eighth-ranked Iowa State women had little trouble staying perfect on the season Thursday night, blasting St. Thomas inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 80-47.
Emily Ryan recorded 13 assists, which is the 11th-most in school history for a single game. The senior now owns seven of the Top 21 game totals, including the first and second with 17 and 16 assists.
Audi Crooks had her first 20-plus game of the season and the 18th of her career, scoring 26 to lead the way. The super sophomore added eight rebounds. Sydney Harris scored 13 while Addy Brown added 10 on 5 of 6 shooting from the floor.
Midway through the opening quarter, Iowa State (4-0) had built a commanding 20-4 lead on the heels of a 9-0 run. The Tommies (3-1) would cut it down to nine before another run by the Cyclones gave them a 40-22 lead at the half.
Eight straight points after the break put Iowa State on cruise control, as they led by as many as 28.
Crooks extended her personal streak of reaching double digits in scoring to 35 games, as she shot 71 percent from the field. Ryan had her 20th double-figure assist game, as nine came in the opening half against just one turnover.
Amber Scalia led St. Thomas with 11 points, as they shot just 26 percent from the field and made only 3 of 20 attempts from the 3-point line.
Two in-state matchups await the Cyclones. First, they head to Cedar Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to face Northern Iowa before taking on Drake back in Ames on Sunday, Nov. 24.
