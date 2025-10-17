Jamarion Batemon Thriving in Key Area off the Court for Iowa State Cyclones
There is a good amount of pressure on Iowa State Cyclones freshman guard Jamarion Batemon. A top 100 recruit nationally, he will be counted on to help fill the void created by Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert no longer being part of the program.
His shotmaking ability and aggressive nature offensively will be needed. Jones and Gilbert were the team’s top two scorers in the 2024-25 campaign, and someone needs to step up and help replace that production.
Batemon has been drawing rave reviews thus far, and there is a chance he is in the starting backcourt along with senior point guard Tamin Lipsey when opening night rolls around. Fellow freshman Killyan Toure is also making a positive impact.
Alas, basketball isn’t the only place where the Milwaukee product is thriving. The quintessential student-athlete, he puts as much effort into his work off the court in the classroom as he does on the hardwood.
Jamarion Batemon thriving in the classroom
"We've had some really terrific freshmen who have come in with great habits. Whether it's been Tyrese Hunter, Tamin Lipsey, Milan, and now I would say at the top of that is Jamarion Batemon," head coach T.J. Otzelberger said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "A guy that every single day, every single sprint, he's at the front. Every academic report, on time, on target. Everything that he does lines up with winning."
That is some incredible company for Batemon to be placed with. Succeeding off the court is as important as succeeding on it, and he is excelling in both areas.
It should come as little surprise that he takes his academics seriously. He was valedictorian of the 2025 graduating class at Milwaukee Academy of Science, where he went to high school.
Actuary science is what he will be studying. The work ethic that he has is rare to see in someone as young as he is, but it is something that has been instilled in him from a very young age by his parents.
Jamarion Batemon understands what it means to be student-athlete
His father, James, works in a factory. His mother, Lisa, is in the transportation business. One of nine children, Batemon credits them and his brother, James, for helping mold him into the person he is today. From the start, an emphasis was put on it being a student-athlete, not the other way around.
"It's a reason it's student-athlete, not athlete-student," Batemon said. "You got to complete the student par before you can become an athlete. And, so I love the game so much, I know I want to play. So, if I can't get the student part done, I can't reach the court. Knowing how important that is, taking it seriously, it's what got me valedictorian."
Wise beyond his years with such an enlightened outlook. Otzelberger and the Cyclones look to have got a great one.
Batemon is the exact kind of player coaches love to have on their team. They will never have to worry about him not doing the right thing, and he will set an example for the rest of the teammates to learn from.
All the tools are present for him to make a long-lasting impression on the Iowa State men’s basketball program.