Joshua Jefferson Needs To Overcome One Weakness To Make NBA Impact
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Iowa State Cyclones star Joshua Jefferson played at an incredibly high level during the 2025-26 season, stuffing the stat sheet during his senior year.
He averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists and 7.4 rebounds on a .471/.345/.700 shooting split. Not all of his impact came on the offensive end, as he was a difference maker on the defensive end as well.
His improvements as a shooter and the incredible playmaking ability he possesses helped him skyrocket up NBA draft boards throughout the campaign. With the 2026 NBA Draft now here, it will be interesting to see if Jefferson can sneak into the first round.
There is a lot to like about his game for contending teams looking for players who are ready to contribute and be plugged into the lineup right away. Jefferson may not have as much upside as some of his peers, but he plays a winning brand of basketball that teams will inevitably regret passing on.
Joshua Jefferson has athleticism concerns to overcome
Alas, his range is in the late first-round, early-second round for a reason. He has a few flaws in his game, but there is one area of weakness he is going to have to try hard to overcome at the next level: his athleticism.
By NBA standards, he is going to be below average in the athleticism department. He has the basketball IQ and fast-processing brain to help overcome those deficiencies, but there are some parts of his game that leave something to be desired because of his lack of explosiveness.
Offensively, it is going to impact his ability to score around the basket. He is a below-the-rim player and made only 54.1% of his shot attempts at the rim. His lack of lift will be a detriment to scoring around bouncy opponents with length.
Jefferson does possess an array of floaters and hook shots to combat the lack of athleticism, but that may not always work at the highest level compared to college.
Improving his jump shot will be imperative to his finding consistent success on offense. Defensively, his lack of burst could also limit some of the versatility he provided with Iowa State because his lack of rim protection will limit how much small-ball center he can play.
Bigger forwards who also lack foot speed, he will be able to match up with. He proved he could handle switches on the perimeter as well, but there is certainly a chance that opponents hunt him.
There is certainly more good than bad to Jefferson’s scouting profile. He is an NBA player; it is just a matter of how impactful he can be for a winning team. If he can find another level of athleticism or successfully develop counters to overcome his deficiencies, he is going to have a lengthy career.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.