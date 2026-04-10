Kansas State Forward Could Help Improve Iowa State Rebounding Issues

Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Iowa State Cyclones did a subpar job at rebounding the basketball, which became one of their biggest issues throughout the campaign.

They averaged just 35.3 rebounds per game, ranking 222nd in the country, a number not to be proud of. In addition, their season abruptly ended in the Sweet Sixteen as they struggled to rebound the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Rebounding the ball is immensely important in college basketball. It helps take control of the game, build extra possessions, or stop the other team from getting extra chances. Winning the rebounding battle is key to teams finding success on the court.

Fortunately for Iowa State, they may have just found a new player who could help them get those coveted rebounds. And he’s recently received an expert prediction to land there.

Taj Manning can address rebounding woes for Iowa State

Kansas State players Taj Manning (left) and PJ Haggerty fight for a rebound against Texas Tech during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Kansas State WIldcat Taj Manning has received an expert prediction to land with the Cyclones from Pete Nakos of On3.

Some Iowa State fans won’t be super excited about this one. Taking a player from a rival team, especially one who wasn’t viewed as a key contributor, definitely won’t thrill too many people in helping replace Joshua Jefferson. Regardless, it still could be a solid move for the Cyclones.

While Manning averaged just 4.2 points per game, he added 5.1 rebounds, ranking second on the team behind star PJ Haggerty. While he went scoreless against Iowa State in their rivalry game, he grabbed four rebounds in their home loss. These rebounds could be an immense help to the Cyclones.

Last year, under Jerome Tang, Manning took a step up in rebounding, but he can certainly get much better. And what better place to learn how to be physical than Ames, Iowa, where he can learn under T.J. Otzelberger, one of the best defensive coaches in America.

NEW: Kansas State transfer forward Taj Manning has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Manning averaged 4.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/6FpkFaCYNh pic.twitter.com/N2bpo7bX1E — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 7, 2026

In addition, Iowa State is likely to have Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta return, two key pieces to the Cyclones’ eight-man rotation. Buchanan averaged 5.7 rebounds per game, while Pleta averaged 2.3.

Even guard Killyan Toure pulled down 3.5 boards a night, which further shows that this Cyclones team can be elite on rebounds next season.

It’s simple: Rebounds win games, and defense wins championships. While bringing in Manning may not be the flashiest transfer, it’s certainly a potential X-factor that can turn Iowa State from a great team to one that can compete for championships.