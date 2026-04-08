Iowa State Basketball ‘Trending To Land’ Kansas State Transfer

The Iowa State Cyclones have a few needs to address on their roster this offseason with so many player not coming back for the 2026-27 season.

Arguably, their biggest need is in the frontcourt. Joshua Jefferson has exhausted his eligibility and player who replaced him when he went down with an injury in the NCAA tournament, Nate Heise, also graduated.

That leaves a gaping hole at the power forward spot to be filled. Incoming freshman Jackson Kiss has drawn comparisons to Jefferson, but it would be shocking if T.J. Otzelberger handed such a prominent role to a first-year collegiate player.

Knowing help is needed in the frontcourt, the Cyclones could be getting some from a Big 12 rival. Pete Nakos of On3 has predicted that Iowa State is going to land Taj Manning, formerly of the Kansas State Wildcats, in the transfer portal.

Iowa State considered favorites for Taj Manning in transfer portal

Mar 3, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) is guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers center Harlan Obioha (55) and forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

He has called his shot for the Cyclones with a high confidence level.

“One of a handful of Kansas State players to hit the portal following Jerome Tang’s firing, a fellow Big 12 program has emerged as the team to beat for Taj Manning, sources tell On3. Manning entered the portal with a do-not-contact tag…Iowa State is trending to land Manning, and multiple sources expect the pairing to come together,” Nakos wrote.

Manning appeared in 30 games for Kansas State this past season, starting 17 of them. He averaged 20.7 minutes per game, scoring 4.2 points with 5.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Not much of an impact was made by Manning when the Wildcats faced off against Iowa State this season. He started and played 31 minutes in a 95-61 victory for the Cyclones but didn’t score, missing all three of his shot attempts, grabbing four rebounds with one assist and two blocks.

Taj Manning would bring defensive intensity to Cyclones

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) defends on Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) in the second half at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the box score numbers don’t jump off the page, he does fit the mold of the kind of player Otzelberger looks to bring in. He is an athletic, versatile forward who can defend multiple positions and make an impact on the defensive end.

His Defensive Box Plus-Minus has been at least 1.7 each season of his collegiate career, giving him a great base to build upon on that end. He is a solid rebounder as well, with an offensive rebounding rate of 11.3%, a defensive rebounding rate of 16.5% and an overall rebounding rate of 13.9%.

The offensive rebounding percentage, total rebounding percentage and block rate of 3.7% were all in the top 20 of the Big 12.

Manning may not have the offensive game of Jefferson, but he can certainly help make an impact on the interior as a rebounder and rim protector.

He would be a great addition to the roster to shore things up at the forward spot, where multiple players could be needed if Milan Momcilovic opts to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft.