Kansas State Transfer ‘Likely To Commit’ to Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones have done a wonderful job finding talent in the transfer portal throughout T.J. Otzelberger’s tenure as head coach of the program.

He is going to have to make some magic again this offseason with so many needs on the roster. It isn’t easy replacing players as talented as Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Nate Heise, but the job must be done.

With a strong Class of 2026 coming aboard, Otzelberger is looking for specific player archetypes to fill voids on the roster, both from a talent and experience perspective.

One of the players whom they have set their targets on early in the transfer portal period is Taj Manning. A Kansas State Wildcats recruit, he is set for a weekend visit to Ames, and a commitment to the program is expected to follow.

Taj Manning set for visit to Iowa State with commitment imminent

Kansas State's Taj Manning battles Texas Tech's Luke Bamgboye for a rebound during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalancheo-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Manning is a confirmed visitor to Iowa State this weekend. The forward seems likely to commit to the Cyclones,” wrote Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required), in a recent update of transfer portal intel.

It makes plenty of sense why Iowa State would put such an emphasis on landing Manning in the transfer portal. With three years of experience at Kansas State, he knows what it takes to play in the Big 12.

There won’t be any adjustment to the physicality and speed of the conference, as there is for some other transfers. With 58 games of experience under his belt, he knows exactly what lies ahead should he join the Cyclones.

Otzelberger teams are known for their toughness on the defensive end. Manning will fit right into that style of play as an excellent rebounder and rim protector. He finished inside the top 20 in the Big 12 for total rebound percentage (13.9%), offensive rebound percentage (11.6%) and block percentage (3.7%).

Taj Manning is one to keep an eye on, Cyclone fans.



Stats won’t blow you away, but Taj does a great job getting to the rim whether it be on a cut to put home some points, or to get up and grab some much needed rebounds.



Was second in rebounding for Kansas State last year. https://t.co/rvMiWm4DHi pic.twitter.com/1FUh6Lp61I — Francis Gene O’Reilly (@ChiClone69) April 8, 2026

In his three seasons with the Wildcats, he recorded a Defensive Box Plus/Minus of at least +1.7 every campaign; that is something Otzelberger can work with, even if his offensive game isn’t as impactful.

Adding Manning would help compensate for one of the biggest weaknesses Iowa State had this past season: size on the wing. Measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to stick with wings on the perimeter or bang with some power forwards on the interior.

That was something Jefferson excelled at, but he was the only one who had the chops to defend wings individually. Manning would help improve in that area while making an impact on the glass as a rebounder.