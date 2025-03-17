Keshon Gilbert to miss entire NCAA Tournament for Iowa State
The collegiate career of Keshon Gilbert at Iowa State appears to be over.
Gilbert confirmed that an injury he sustained earlier this season will keep him from returning to the floor for the Cyclones.
Iowa State opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday when they face Lipscomb from Milwaukee.
Head coach TJ Otzelberger confirmed during a press conference that “With Keshon, we’ve decided that he needs to focus on his rehab and getting his body back right.”
“He won’t be available moving forward,” Otzelberger added (thanks to CycloneFanatic.com for the quotes). “He’s got to focus on getting back healthy and getting back to being him.”
Gilbert posted on social media shortly after, writing, “love/appreciate all of your support! I want yall to (know) that there is nothing more to the situation.
“I’m battling an injury that just can’t seem to get better while playing on it. But enough about me! We a 3 seed in Milwaukee .. (I know) the guys are going to make you all proud!”
The loss of a Gilbert is a tough one for an Iowa State team that has battled injuries throughout the second half of the season. Milan Momcilovic, the leading 3-pointer shooter, was lost for several games to a hand injury.
Just as Momcilovic returned, Gilbert was injured with fellow guard Tamin Lipsey going down during the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Both Gilbert and Lipsey were out as the Cyclones were eliminated by BYU.
Gilbert posted 13.4 points and four assists per game for Iowa State this season.