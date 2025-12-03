Keys To Watch for Iowa State Cyclones Hosting Alcorn State Braves

The Iowa State Cyclones had a very successful trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival. They went 3-0, improving their overall record to 7-0, leading to them moving up in the AP Poll Top 25 this week.

Iowa State is returning home after a week off to host the Alcorn State Braves at Hilton Coliseum. The SWAC foes are 1-8 on the season and ranked No. 317 in the NET, likely presenting very little challenge to the Cyclones.

Despite that, you know T.J. Otzelberger will have his squad ready to go. There might be a little bit of rust to knock off early on after a week between games, but Iowa State will be looking to continue its positive momentum to begin the campaign.

Don’t Look Ahead to Purdue

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wednesday night is a textbook trap game for the Cyclones. They are playing at home against a team they are heavily favored against, and have a huge matchup awaiting them just a few days later.

On Saturday, Iowa State will be traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face its biggest test of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers. The No. 1-ranked team in the country will be a great measuring stick opportunity to see just how far along the Cyclones are.

Of course, before focus shifts to that game, they need to handle business against Alcorn State. Iowa State must take control early on, not providing the Braves with any hope of being able to hang around and keep things competitive.

It is human nature for players to look ahead to bigger matchups, but Otzelberger has to help keep his players engaged on what is in front of them tonight.

Continued Production Without Tamin Lipsey

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The injured star point guard is trending in the right direction. The update that Otzelberger provided after practice on Tuesday was an encouraging one, but it would not be a surprise if he is held out for one more game.

The Cyclones should be able to handle Alcorn State without him in the lineup. It will be a great opportunity for other players to gain more playing time and experience without him on the court as well.

Killyan Toure was a breakout performer in Las Vegas with Lipsey sidelined. He may not have the pedigree of other freshmen around the country, but he is making an impact on both ends for Iowa State.

Sixth-year senior Nate Heise also played well, stepping into the starting five in Lipsey’s place. It would be nice to see him get his 3-point shot on track; it would help elevate this offense to another level.

Chance For End of Bench Guys To Prove Themselves

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game against the Braves counts, but this could turn into something more closely resembling an exhibition game. Blowout potential is high, which could mean getting some of the regulars rest ahead of games against the Boilermakers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

It also means having an opportunity to get players who aren’t a big part of the rotation some minutes. This is a golden opportunity for someone such as Eric Mulder, who looks to be on the outside looking in of the rotation, to gain experience and impress the coaching staff. He played only seven minutes in three games in Las Vegas.

Freshmen Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta, who have seen their roles expanding recently, could get extended run to see what they can do with more minutes. Fellow freshman Xzavion Mitchell could also get a chance to play in a lopsided affair.

More Iowa State Basketball News: