Killyan Toure Doing Something for Iowa State Cyclones No Freshman in Country Is

The Iowa State Cyclones have been one of the best teams in men’s college basketball in the 2025-26 season. Off to a brilliant 10-0 record, they have received incredible production from players up and down the roster.

Their established stars, point guard Tamin Lipsey and forwards Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson, have taken their games to another level. Center Blake Buchanan and guard Nate Heise have played at a high level in supporting roles.

However, the biggest surprise this season has been guard Killyan Toure. Part of a stellar freshman class that includes fellow guards Xzavion Mitchell, Anthony Rise and Jamarion Batemon and center Dominykas Pleta, not much was expected of the French product out of the gate.

It was Batemon who was expected to play a significant role out of the gate, with many predicting he would start alongside Lipsey in the backcourt. Toure was expected to develop behind Lipsey with a similar skill set, but he has started all 10 games thus far this season.

Killyan Toure making immediate impact for Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) reacts after a dunk against Iowa during the second half in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And he has taken the college basketball world by storm with his stellar two-way production. He is making an impact on both ends of the floor, producing at a level that no other freshman currently is.

As shared by Ryan Hammer on X, there isn’t another first-year player who is shooting at least 38% from 3-point range and 50% from 2-point range, along with owning a steal percentage of at least 4%.

Iowa State has got their own version of a Davion Mitchell level on ball defender/player



11.5 ppg, 2.4 apg, 2.2 spg, 3.1 rpg



Only freshmen in the country shooting 38%+ from 3, 50%+ from 2 with a 4%+ stl%



True X factor for the Clones to win a national championship this year🌪️ pic.twitter.com/ZIC6Wd4APq — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) December 12, 2025

A surprise in the eyes of many to round out the starting lineup, head coach T.J. Otzelberger saw something he liked. It has been the right call thus far, with Toure exceeding all expectations to start his collegiate career.

He is stuffing the stat sheet, averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. An incredibly efficient shooting split of .558/.391/.741 has been recorded as well.

His ball security has been excellent, turning the ball over only 1.9 times per game. Despite the aggressive defense he plays at the point of attack, he is averaging only 2.4 fouls per contest as well.

The injury that Tamin Lipsey suffered against the St. John’s Red Storm in the first game of the Players Era Festival opened the door for Toure to handle more responsibility against strong competition.

He proved the moment wasn’t too big, playing well against the Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange. Another great game was had against the Alcorn State Braves in a record-setting performance by the Cyclones.

Toure has made an immediate impact for the program, looking like a long-term building block in the backcourt. 10 games into his collegiate career, he is only scratching the surface of his potential.

