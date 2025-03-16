Iowa State Cyclones

Latest NCAA Tournament odds to claim championship, reach Final Four

As Selection Show approaches, here are the latest odds for teams to win the NCAA Championship, reach Final Four

Dana Becker

Iowa State fans hope to be celebrating a deep NCAA Tournament run this year.
We are just hours away from knowing where all 68 NCAA Tournament qualifiers are headed, setting the stage for March Madness to begin.

But before we get to the bracket reveal, here are the latest odds from DraftKings for teams to win the national championship and advance to the Final Four.

At the moment, Iowa State has the ninth-best odds to win it all and are +550 to reach the Final Four, which is also the ninth-best.

NCAA Men’s Tournament winner odds (DraftKings)

  • Duke +310
  • Auburn +400
  • Florida +500
  • Houston +650
  • Tennessee +1400
  • Alabama +1700
  • Michigan State +2200
  • St. John’s +2200
  • Iowa State +3500
  • Texas Tech +3500
  • Wisconsin +4000
  • Maryland +4000

Other Big 12 Teams

  • Arizona +4500
  • Kansas +6500
  • Baylor +25000
  • West Virginia +50000

Team to Reach the Men’s Final Four

  • Duke -140
  • Auburn -125
  • Florida -120
  • Houston +140
  • Tennessee +225
  • Alabama +330
  • St. John’s +400
  • Michigan State +500
  • Iowa State +550
  • Texas Tech +600
  • Maryland +800
  • Wisconsin +850

Other Big 12 Teams

  • Arizona +900
  • Kansas +1200
  • BYU +1300
  • Baylor +6000
  • West Virginia +10000

