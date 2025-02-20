Iowa State Cyclones

Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Iowa State

Many have Cyclones back in play for a No. 2 seed

Dana Becker

TJ Otzelberger has Iowa State back on track ahead of a showdown at Houston this weekend.
The Iowa State men find themselves positioned for a key showdown this weekend with Houston.

Since the return of Milan Momcilovic, the Cyclones are unbeaten, showing they are once again the team that rose to the No. 2 ranking in the country before the injury to their sharpshooter.

Here is where Iowa State projects in some of the latest NCAA Tournament projections:

ESPN returns Iowa State to No. 2 line

The latest ESPN Bracketology has the Cyclones on the two-line in the South, and trending back up. Iowa State matches up with Bryant in the first round followed by either Saint Mary’s or former Big 12 rival Texas next.

Auburn is the overall No. 1 and the top-seed in the South with Wisconsin the No. 3 and St. John’s the No. 4. The Cyclones lost a heartbreaker to Auburn back in November at the Maui Invitational. 

Iowa State the No. 2 in the West region by USA Today

USA Today also has the Cyclones on the two-line, placing them in the West region behind top-seed Florida. Bryant would be up first followed by either Creighton or Vanderbilt. Creighton is coached by former ISU leader Greg McDermott.

Purdue is the three-seed in the region with Memphis the No. 6.

FOX Sports also has Iowa State as the No. 2 out West, taking on Central Connecticut first. Clemson or Vanderbilt would be next with Texas Tech, a Big 12 rival, checking in as the No. 3. Florida is the top-seed in the region.

CBS still has Iowa State as a three

Despite their recent strong run, CBS pegs the Cyclones on the No. 3 line in the West behind both Florida and Wisconsin. Iowa State’s first opponent would be Utah Valley with a matchup against either Ole Miss or Wake Forest next. 

Arizona, who scored a thrilling win over the Cyclones earlier this year in Big 12 play, is the four-seed in the region.

