Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Iowa State men
We are nearing the annual March Madness craze to the season with just a handful of games remaining before Selection Sunday.
Iowa State, who takes on BYU Tuesday night in Big 12 Conference play, is locked in as a team. But where to the experts see the Cyclones going?
Here are some of the national projections for Iowa State and the upcoming NCAA Tournament:
Cyclones a No. 2 in Milwaukee
ESPN has Iowa State back up on the two-line entering the final week of the regular season. They also predict them for a close region, putting ISU in the South with first and second round games hosted by Milwaukee.
The Cyclones would open with conference tournament winner Bryant followed by either Illinois or San Diego State. The No. 3 seed is Kentucky with Saint Mary’s as the six. On the top side of the bracket is overall No. 1 Auburn, who Iowa State battled in November, along with Purdue, Clemson and Creighton.
Iowa State a three by USA Today
USA Today projects Iowa State to Milwaukee, but as the No. 3 seed in the West region. They would square off with conference tournament winner Northern Colorado followed by a matchup with either Saint Mary’s or Georgia.
Alabama is the No. 2 in the region with Oregon a seven-seed. On the top-half if Tennessee along with Arizona, Clemson and UCLA.
CBS not showing Iowa State much respect
Jerry Palm and CBS Sports does not view the Cyclones in the same light, placing them on the four-line in the West region. Iowa State would match up with Yale in Denver followed by either Mississippi State or in-state rival Drake.
Tennessee is the No. 1 seed in a bracket that includes Big 12 schools Arizona (No. 6) and BYU (No. 8) along with two-time defending national champion Connecticut. Wisconsin is the No. 2 and Texas A&M the No. 3.