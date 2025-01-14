Latest NET rankings see Iowa State at No. 6
The Iowa State men are ranked second in both the latest AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25s, but the Cyclones come in at only No. 6 in the newest NET rankings.
With four Quad 1 wins and four more Quad 2 victories, Iowa State is the second-highest Big 12 Conference team in the rankings, which take several factors into account.
Auburn, the new No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Poll, is also the top team in the NET. Duke is second followed by Houston, Tennessee and Florida. Alabama, Kansas, Illinois and Gonzaga round out the Top 10.
Last week, the Cyclones were also sixth in the NET.
Other ranked Big 12 Conference teams include Arizona at No. 16, Texas Tech at No. 17 and Baylor at No. 20.
The NET rankings are in their seventh season and are used as a primary tool for selection and seeding come NCAA Tournament time. They take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive efficiency, net defensive efficiency, quality wins and quality losses.
Through a quadrant system, wins and losses are organized into four brackets. The more Quad 1 wins, the higher seed you will likely receive.