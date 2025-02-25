Latest on status of Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert for Iowa State
The status of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert ahead of Tuesday night’s Big 12 Conference contest between Iowa State and Oklahoma State is unknown at this time.
Both Jones and Gilbert missed the Top 10 showdown at Houston over the weekend. Jones was out with an illness while Gilbert was out with a muscle strain.
According to Eugene Rapay, both remain day-to-day but will travel with the Cyclones (21-6, 11-5) as they head to Stillwater, Okla.
Iowa State saw its four-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Cougars, 68-59. The Cyclones dropped one spot in the latest rankings from eighth to ninth.
After losing Milan Momcilovic for several games, Iowa State saw its top 3-point shooter return, sparking the four-game run that included wins over Colorado, Cincinnati, UCF and TCU.
Jones, a contender for national sixth-man and Big 12 player of the year, leads ISU at just over 17 points per game. Gilbert, a starter, is second on the team in scoring.
Oklahoma State (13-14, 5-11) has gone 2-3 over its last five with wins vs. UCF and Arizona State around setbacks to Kansas, Texas Tech and TCU.
Tuesday night’s game airs live on ESPN+. Iowa State is a 9.5-point favorite, with the ESPN BPI giving them an 88 percent chance to win.