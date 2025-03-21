Live updates, score: Iowa State opens NCAA Tournament vs. Lipscomb
The Iowa State men hit the floor in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, taking on Lipscomb.
Tip is set for 12:30 p.m. CST from Milwaukee and the Fiserv Forum and airs on TNT. The game is part of the South Region with the winner advancing to face either Ole Miss or North Carolina on Sunday.
It has been a rough week-plus for the Cyclones, who lost to BYU in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Keshon Gilbert, the second-leading scorer on the team, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Tamin Lipsey, who missed the loss to the Cougars, is expected to return to the court. And Iowa State has AP All-American Curtis Jones, the leader for sixth-man of the year.
Lipscomb, an automatic qualifier after winning its conference tournament title, is led by Jacob Ognacevic, who is averaging 20 points on 57 percent shooting from the field.
According to the ESPN BPI, the Cyclones are almost 93 percent to win, as ESPN Bet has them favored by 13.5 points.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Lipscomb in the NCAA Tournament below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Live Pregame Updates
Without Keshon Gilbert, the Cyclones will be looking for more out of Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Nate Heise, who has filled in during previous injuries to players.