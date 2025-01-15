Iowa State Cyclones

Live updates, score: No. 2 Iowa State hosts Kansas in Big 12 showdown

Top 10 matchup set for packed Hilton Coliseum between Cyclones, Jayhawks

Dana Becker

Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas into Ames to take on second-ranked Iowa State and Tamin Lipsey Wednesday night.
Buckle up, folks, as we are going to get a fun one Wednesday night between second-ranked Iowa State and No. 9 Kansas.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. Central time from Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The game airs live on ESPN2 and streams everywhere on ESPN+.

Winners of 11 in a row, the Cyclones (14-1, 5-0) will look to add yet another resume-building win against the Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1), the perennial king of the Big 12 Conference.

The ESPN BPI gives the Cyclones a 63.5 percent chance to win, as they are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game has been set at 143.5 points.

Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Kansas below:

Pregame Updates

As usual, Iowa State fans have camped out the last few days for prime student ticket seats to the game vs. Kansas. Yes, classes are not even in session at the moment, and yes, the weather has been cold, snowy and did I mention, cold? But that has not kept them from setting up tents in preparation for the Jayhawks.

Published
