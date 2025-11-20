Major Offensive Concern Developing for Iowa State Cyclones That Has To Be Addressed
The Iowa State Cyclones have looked great in the early going of the 2025-26 men’s basketball season. They have started 4-0, which includes a victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a neutral-site game that was played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
All of the victories have been of the blowout variety. 16 points against the Bulldogs is the smallest margin of victory thus far for the Cyclones and they have a point differential of +130 total.
When blowing teams out in that fashion, there are a lot of positives to take away. However, there are some concerning developments for the team, especially on the offensive end.
It hasn’t cost them to this point, but a real issue is brewing with the team’s free-throw shooting. Their free throw rate isn’t as high as the coaching staff would like it to be, but the real concern is their efficiency from the charity stripe.
Free throw shooting a developing concern for Iowa State
Iowa State is averaging 15.5 free throw makes per game on 23.3 attempts, which rank 179th and 149th nationally. The 66.7% shooting is a concern, putting them at 287th in the country.
It will be something to keep an eye on as the season moves along because free throw shooting will eventually play a larger role in the outcome of games. The Cyclones haven’t been burned by it to this point, but that might change when competition rises.
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger could have some interesting decisions to make when crunch time comes with his lineups. Dominick Nelson is elite at getting to the foul line, but has not been able to consistently convert.
Thus far this season, he is 12-of-22 on free throws. Last season, when he was the WAC Player of the Year, he converted 68.8% of his attempts.
His 54.5% shooting is concerning, but it is much better than what center Blake Buchanan has provided to this point. He is 3-for-10 from the charity stripe.
Two key Iowa State rotation players struggling at charity stripe
Right now, Nelson and Buchanan are second and fourth on the team in free throw attempts per game. Their inability to convert at the foul line could lead to empty possessions, especially if they are fouled during the single bonus and awarded a 1-and-1.
Rotations and lineups could change for Otzelberger depending on the flow of the game. Joshua Jefferson has increased his foul shooting percentage again, continuing an impressive trend in his career.
Tamin Lipsey remains reliable at 71.4% thus far this season and freshman Jamarion Batemon is renowned for his shooting ability. He could be involved in late-game lineups if he continues to prove capable of converting at the charity stripe.
It will be something to keep an eye on when the Cyclones take the court next week against the St. John’s Red Storm and moving forward this season. Against better competition, leaving points on the court by missing free throws will eventually catch up with them.