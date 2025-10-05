Pressure on Iowa State Cyclones Transfer To Keep Up Aggressive Nature Offensively
The Iowa State Cyclones lineup is going to look a lot different during the 2025-26 season than it did during the 2024-25 campaign. Multiple key contributors from last year have moved on, whether it is eligibility being exhausted or transfers.
Where T.J. Otzelberger will have the most production to replace is in the backcourt. Expectations remain high despite the dynamic duo of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert both not being back with the team.
Last season, they combined for 30.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game. They were two-way impact players and replacing that level of production will not be easy, especially on the offensive end.
Iowa State needs players to step up offensively
Jones and Gilbert were both three-level threats with the ball in their hands. They could score from the perimeter, putting pressure on the opposing defense. Not only were they capable shooters, but they relentlessly attacked the rim, averaging 7.9 free throws per game.
That is one area that Iowa State is going to need other players to step up in this winter. Who will answer the call and provide the team with an avenue to get easy points at the free-throw line?
One player to keep an eye on is Dominick Nelson. An experienced guard, he transferred to the Cyclones from the Utah Valley Wolverines. He averaged 14.4 points per game and was adept at getting to the foul line.
Last year, he averaged 7.0 free throw attempts per game. He relentlessly attacks the rim, drawing fouls at an impressively high rate. Drawing close to seven fouls per game, he was top 25 nationally in that area and in free-throw rate.
Dominick Nelson is elite foul drawer
Otzelberger is certainly hoping he can keep that up in his jump from the WAC to the Big 12. It would be huge for the team’s offense if he could be relied upon as someone who can put pressure on the opposing defense every time the ball is in his hands.
"He's got a big shoes to fill because the guys that we've done that in the past with have been Izaiah Brockington, Hason Ward, Curt Jones," Otzelberger said about Nelson, via Alec Busse of 247Sports. "And now him. So all those, the other three before him that were the guys we'd got later, all were terrific players for us."
That is a skill that should transfer regardless of the level of competition. How he draws so many fouls is impressive given that he isn’t much of a shooting threat, making only 25.3% of his 3-point attempts in 2024-25.
On seven occasions, he attempted double-digit free throws. There was only one game in the entire campaign, against the James Madison Dukes, that he didn’t attempt a single free throw. In only one other game, against Bethesda, he didn’t attempt multiple free throws.