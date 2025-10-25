Milan Momcilovic Has To Prepare for Major Change From Iowa State Cyclones' Opponents
The 2025-26 men’s college basketball season will be the third for Milan Momcilovic with the Iowa State Cyclones. And, expectations are on the rise for him.
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger is expecting a major league from his junior forward. The team certainly needs it with Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, the top two scorers on the 2024-25 squad, no longer with the team.
Momcilovic is going to be counted on to help fill that void offensively. He has made strides in his first two campaigns, especially as a 3-point shooter, and another step forward will be needed to keep the Cyclones near the top of the Big 12.
However, this time around, things are going to be more difficult for the Pewaukee, Wisconsin, product. No longer can he blend into the background, playing off of his teammates and taking advantage of being a talented role player.
Milan Momcilovic will draw more attention from opponents this season
Instead, he is going to have to beat defenses that are game planning specifically to slow him down. It will require a change in mindset and approach from the third-year player.
"The step for him is knowing every day you come out like the other team's going to have a scouting report," Otzelberger said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "And that scouting report is going to say, 'We don't want Joshua Jefferson to get the ball in the lane, we don't want Tamin Lipsey to pass early on the ball screen, and do not give Milan a three for any reason."
The coaching staff wants to see Momcilovic increase his 3-point volume once again. After attempting 4.6 per game as a freshman, he bumped that number up to 5.7 per game as a sophomore.
This year, they would love to see that number approach seven or eight. And Otzelberger has all the confidence in the world in Momcilovic.
A bad shooting night in the exhibition against the Creighton Bluejays has not changed that. But he knows as well as anyone that for Iowa State to reach the levels they believe possible, their forward has to take that next step in his development.
T.J. Otzelberger details what Milan Momcilovic needs to do offensively
For that to occur, Otzelberger will, of course, create more opportunities for Momcilovic beyond catch-and-shoot opportunities with the scheme. But he will have to put the work in as well to hunt shots more aggressively.
"You have to sprint in transition, you have to find the basketball, you have to be a great mover, you have to be continuous," Otzelberger said. "When guys try to be physical and beat you up, you have to run through contact, you have to make them pay. When they get on top of you, and you try to deny the basketball, you've got to be a willing cutter and get behind the defense and finish at the rim and get to the foul line. When they look vision on you, you have to be a tremendous cutter, and then when we're going to get offensive rebounds, you have to be on the move and hunting 3s."
To his credit, Momcilovic has been putting in that work. A focus this offseason has been on improving the speed of his shot release. Also, to improve at attacking opponents who close out too hard by driving to the basket.
That kind of expansion of his offensive repertoire will put him in the mix for a spot on the All-Big 12 Team potentially alongside Tamin Lipsey.