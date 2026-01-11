Milan Momcilovic Provided Much-Needed Spark for Iowa State in Bounce Back Performance

There has been a lot to get excited about when it comes to the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team in the 2025-26 season.

They have continued their historic start to the campaign, defeating the Oklahoma State Sooners 83-71 to pick up their 16th straight win. This is the most victories to start a season without a loss, and the most consecutive wins the program has ever had at any point.

It wasn’t their best performance, but they got the job done. A balanced attack offensively certainly helped with all five starters scoring in double figures, with Joshua Jefferson leading the way with 19.

Right behind him in the scoring department was Milan Momcilovic, who provided the team with a much-needed spark throughout the second half.

Milan Momcilovic gets back on track for Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 10, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After not making a 3-pointer in a game for the first time during his junior campaign in their last game against the Baylor Bears, missing all three of his attempts, he returned with a vengeance against Oklahoma State. The attempts also tied a season-low.

He scored an efficient 18 points, shooting six of 10 from the field overall and three of five from 3-point range. One of those misses was a desperation heave as the shot clock was expiring, as he showcased his elite long-range shooting all afternoon.

That expanded the Cowboys’ defense, leading to some driving lanes for him to take advantage of as well. He drew a few fouls, knocking down all three of his free throw attempts as well, for a great offensive showing.

It was the ninth time already this season that he made at least three 3-pointers in a game. In all but two of the team’s 16 games, he has knocked down multiple triples as one of the most prolific shooters from beyond the arc in the nation.

Momcilovic entered the game connecting on 54.7% of his 3-point attempts on the season; that percentage is only going to go up with his 60% showing against Oklahoma State.

In three Big 12 games against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Baylor and the Cowboys, he has made 11 out of 18 3-point attempts. His presence on the court opens things up not only for himself, but also for his teammates to dominate on the interior because opponents cannot afford to leave him alone on the perimeter.

Coming into the year, head coach T.J. Otzelberger challenged Momcilovic to increase his 3-point volume. The team needed someone to step up with Curtis Jones moving on to the NBA, and the Pewaukee, Wisconsin, native has more than answered the call.

