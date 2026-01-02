Iowa State Cyclones Star Lands With Celtics in First Round of Recent NBA Mock Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones had some major questions coming into the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season when it came to the offensive side of the ball.

Their two leading scorers from last season, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, were not coming back to the team. That was a lot of scoring punch to replace on a team that has faced some challenges putting the ball in the bucket in recent years.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger was hopeful that Joshua Jefferson would be able to help fill the void. It was a big win for the program, retaining him for his senior season after he transferred in from Saint Mary’s. And a major adjustment was on the horizon.

Otzelberger was making a change with his star player's role heading into the campaign, looking to deploy him almost exclusively at the 4-spot after playing the 5-spot at points last season. Thus far, the results have been magnificent, which has led to Jefferson skyrocketing up draft boards.

Where did Joshua Jefferson land in recent NBA mock draft?

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) dunks the ball against Long Beach State during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball on Dec. 21, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent NBA mock draft, the talented forward has landed with the Boston Celtics in the first round. With the No. 22 overall pick, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has the Cyclones star coming off the board.

He has been making a steady climb up many big boards. Coming into the season, he was a fringe top 100 prospect. In an update early in the campaign, Jefferson vaulted up the list and has continued climbing while helping Iowa State to an undefeated non-conference schedule.

The surge is warranted with how well he has performed. Jefferson was certainly on the radar for pro teams, but was likely looking at being undrafted and having a difficult road to making an NBA roster.

That no longer looks to be the case, showcasing improvements in key areas, such as his 3-point shooting. With the professional game becoming more and more perimeter-oriented, the star forward is proving capable of playing such a game.

Joshua Jefferson has improved 3-point shooting

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) celebrates after winning 66-62 over Iowa in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His 3-point shooting improvements have been eye-catching. In his first three collegiate seasons, Jefferson made 43 of 147 for an underwhelming 29.3%. This season, he has increased his volume and efficiency, going 14 of 33 for an impressive 42.4%.

He has more than doubled his 3-pointers made per game and is becoming a legitimate threat from long distance that teams have to respect. It has brought his offensive game to another level, leading to him averaging 18.1 points per game, which would be a career high.

Along with the improved scoring, he is showcasing excellent playmaking skills. With so much of the offense running through him, he is handing out 5.0 assists per game.

Joshua Jefferson:

◇ 96th percentile in Points per 40 minutes

◇ 96th in Assists per 40

◇ 75th in Steals per 40

◇ 74th in Blocks per 40



If the shoot remains above average, he could be an intriguing versatile forward to scout. On and off-ball game on both side from what I saw. pic.twitter.com/CmGCcxQxM3 — Azad (@azmatlanba) December 31, 2025

Jefferson remains a dominant rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game. He makes an impact defensively as well, with 19 steals and 11 blocks in 13 games.

A legitimate two-way performer, his arrow is pointing way up heading into Big 12 play, where he will be able to continue improving his stock.

