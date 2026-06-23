NBA Mock Draft Roundup for Iowa State Star Joshua Jefferson

It has been six years since the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has had a player selected in the NBA draft.

Tyrese Haliburton, selected No. 12 overall in 2020, was the last one. But that streak is almost certainly going to come to an end this year, thanks to forward Joshua Jefferson.

After beginning his collegiate career with the Saint Mary’s Gaels, he transferred to Ames ahead of his junior year in 2024-25. He had a productive season, but truly blossomed as a senior this past campaign, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

That production got him on the radar of NBA scouts and evaluators, and Jefferson now has a chance to hear his name called in the first round. Two outlets, ESPN and Bleacher Report, believe that will occur.

Joshua Jefferson expected to be selected in NBA draft

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) warms up during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Jeremy Woo of ESPN has the Cyclones star coming off the board at No. 28. That pick was owned by the Minnesota Timberwolves, via the Detroit Pistons, until it was sent to the Brooklyn Nets as the sweetener attached to Julius Randle.

Randle and Michael Porter Jr. would be ahead of Jefferson on the depth chart, but a rebuilding team such as the Nets would be a great landing spot. Playing time would be plentiful, and he could develop his game with a chance to work through growing pains with no real repercussions when it comes to a playoff race.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report also thinks the former Cyclones standout will hear his name on night one. With the final pick of the first round, No. 30 overall, he has Jefferson landing with the Dallas Mavericks.

A team on the rise with Cooper Flagg as the centerpiece and a new head coach in Dusty May, this would be an intriguing landing spot for sure. The future is bright with the Mavericks and Jefferson has the skill set to be a connector alongside a star player of the caliber of Flagg and whoever else they add with the No. 9 pick.

Joshua Jefferson playmaking



Hit the music pic.twitter.com/0KceXlssEF — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) June 16, 2026

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic doesn’t have the Iowa State star going in the first round, but he won’t have to wait too long to hear his name called the next night. With the second pick in the second round, No. 32 overall, he has Jefferson landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Also undergoing a massive change in personnel, playing time could be available with the Grizzlies right away, similar to the Nets. 33 different players suited up for Memphis during the 2025-26 campaign, so not much is set in stone.

Opportunities await Jefferson if that is where he ultimately lands.